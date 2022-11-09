Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 759 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.69% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at about $305,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter valued at about $327,000.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.13. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $74.30.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

