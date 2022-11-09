Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 813 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in shares of Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total value of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,187.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,715 shares of company stock worth $9,033,943. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Repligen stock opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.45. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $300.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

