Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 953 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,257,000 after buying an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after buying an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,429.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,074,000 after buying an additional 1,206,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,903,000 after buying an additional 727,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,165,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,695.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,223 shares of company stock worth $542,463. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.