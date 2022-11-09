Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 980 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,573,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,489 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 508,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 416,279 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,130.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 334,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after buying an additional 307,163 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,126,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 306,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 164,058 shares during the period.

PEY stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

