Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $882,000 Position in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,967.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,967.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,259 shares of company stock worth $833,506. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.34. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.22 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

