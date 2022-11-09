Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $899,000 Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,787,000 after buying an additional 516,282 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,969,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,909,000 after purchasing an additional 501,938 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after purchasing an additional 906,143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,857,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,780,000 after purchasing an additional 77,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,731,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,446 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PBA opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.92. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

