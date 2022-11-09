Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EYE. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on National Vision to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $37.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Vision

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Vision by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Vision by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 4.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Vision by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.