Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) to “Buy”

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etn. Fr. Colruyt’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

CUYTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.00) to €23.30 ($23.30) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CUYTY opened at $6.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $12.33.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

