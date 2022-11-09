Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Allstate Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $14.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.15. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Get Allstate alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.69.

Allstate Stock Up 1.1 %

Allstate stock opened at $130.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Allstate has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.