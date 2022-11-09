JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Price Target to GBX 475

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($5.87) to GBX 475 ($5.47) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 356 ($4.10) to GBX 358 ($4.12) in a research report on Friday, August 19th.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCKIF opened at $3.30 on Monday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.80.
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
