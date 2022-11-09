JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) to Neutral

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on THLLY. Societe Generale lowered Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Thales from €135.00 ($135.00) to €140.00 ($140.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Thales Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Thales stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. Thales has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $27.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.16.

About Thales

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

