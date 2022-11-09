KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
KB Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
