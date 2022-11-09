KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $34.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. KB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in KB Financial Group by 38.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Featured Stories

