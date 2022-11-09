Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,863,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 35.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,456,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.2 %

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Shares of K opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $11,079,858.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,840,638.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 757,740 shares of company stock worth $55,529,210. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.