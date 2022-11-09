Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.98. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $81.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Kforce had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The company had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

