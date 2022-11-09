Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $9.20 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 86,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,000. Amazon.com accounts for 4.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,958 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 866 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,013 shares of company stock worth $15,858,230 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.91.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.20. The company has a market cap of $917.94 billion, a PE ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.04 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

