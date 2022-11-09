Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Lowered to C$200.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kinaxis from C$185.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $106.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.46. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

