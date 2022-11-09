Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.82) to GBX 220 ($2.53) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.11) to GBX 280 ($3.22) in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.67.

Kingfisher Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $5.15 on Monday. Kingfisher has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

