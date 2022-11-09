Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KNRRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft to €67.00 ($67.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($70.00) to €67.00 ($67.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($73.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($70.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $27.68.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

