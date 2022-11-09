Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB opened at $37.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTB. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

