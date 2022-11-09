Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Cut by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $537,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE LW opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.06. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $88.04.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $397,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.