LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 154.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after acquiring an additional 993,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $10,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,801,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. LendingClub Co. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Insider Activity

In other LendingClub news, CFO Andrew Labenne purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $142,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Labenne acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $117,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.