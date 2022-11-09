Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,501 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LILAK. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 193.7% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 11.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,064,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 215,031 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Latin America Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LILAK shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

