LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LKQ by 17.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 66,523 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

