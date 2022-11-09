LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of LL Flooring worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after buying an additional 71,461 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 48.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LL Flooring by 15.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.18. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

