Local Bounti (LOCL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Local Bounti to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Local Bounti has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 million. On average, analysts expect Local Bounti to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Local Bounti Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE LOCL opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. Local Bounti has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other Local Bounti news, major shareholder Charles R. Schwab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,157,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,894,235. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis M. Joyner sold 18,219 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $72,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,077,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,311,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $183,289. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Local Bounti by 128.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Local Bounti from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

