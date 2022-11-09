LogicMark (LGMK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 79.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ LGMK opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. LogicMark has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

LogicMark, Inc offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, LogicMark LLC, manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems sold through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

