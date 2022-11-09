Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $8,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,768,000 after acquiring an additional 355,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $110,239,000 after acquiring an additional 64,723 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,283 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $98,850,000 after acquiring an additional 107,961 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.24.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

