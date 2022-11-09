LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

LTC opened at $38.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,752,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 585.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

