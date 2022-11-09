MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $80.30.

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $87,901.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 160,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,096,867. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

