Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $118.81

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $118.81 and traded as low as $110.42. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $111.78, with a volume of 28,874 shares.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.7515 per share. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

