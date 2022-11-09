Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGA. Bank of America cut their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.
Magna International Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $56.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magna International (MGA)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.