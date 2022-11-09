Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MGA. Bank of America cut their price target on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $56.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Magna International by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 611,350 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Magna International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,536,000 after buying an additional 59,639 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Magna International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,142,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,346,000 after acquiring an additional 75,773 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Magna International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,457,000 after acquiring an additional 43,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

