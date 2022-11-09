Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,586 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of MGY stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MGY. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.