Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

NYSE MRO opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 135,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $4,360,299.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,137.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 371,406 shares of company stock worth $11,422,636 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after buying an additional 1,209,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

