Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.11

Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.11 and traded as high as $11.48. Marine Products shares last traded at $11.28, with a volume of 19,478 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Marine Products Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Marine Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marine Products by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marine Products by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marine Products during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Marine Products by 582.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.