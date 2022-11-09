MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $103.00 at Citigroup

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.56. MasTec has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $102.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

