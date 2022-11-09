Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 28.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.89 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAXR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Maxar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.