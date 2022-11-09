Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Lowered to $27.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MAXR opened at $24.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,575,000 after buying an additional 311,101 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,528,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 68.1% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

