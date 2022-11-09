mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.44

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.44 and traded as high as C$3.46. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 39,431 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on mdf commerce from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, mdf commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

mdf commerce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$149.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.44.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that mdf commerce inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

