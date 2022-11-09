Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MED. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Medifast Stock Performance
Shares of MED opened at $109.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.95. Medifast has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $233.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.
Featured Stories
