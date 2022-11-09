Medifast (NYSE:MED) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MED. TheStreet downgraded Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of MED opened at $109.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.95. Medifast has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $233.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medifast

About Medifast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MED. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,460,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Medifast by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Medifast by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.