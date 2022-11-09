Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.11

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$52.11 and traded as high as C$52.23. Methanex shares last traded at C$51.76, with a volume of 140,884 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Methanex to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$51.60.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.