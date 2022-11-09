Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,800,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 1.2 %

MEI stock opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MEI. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

