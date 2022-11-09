Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTTWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Metro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTTWF opened at $10.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35. Metro has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

