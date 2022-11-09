Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $94.97

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc (LON:MBH – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.97 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 75.40 ($0.87). Michelmersh Brick shares last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.87), with a volume of 40,900 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.84) price target on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Michelmersh Brick Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £72.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,078.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.97.

Michelmersh Brick Cuts Dividend

About Michelmersh Brick

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Michelmersh Brick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

