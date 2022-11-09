Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21,811.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,582 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,237 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

