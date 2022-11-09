Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Raised by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,458 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 9.9% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,890 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 9,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $228.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

