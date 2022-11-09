Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) by 1,088.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,925 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Microvast were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Microvast in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the first quarter valued at $1,536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 183,506 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Microvast during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Microvast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MVST opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

