Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of -0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.75 by 0.15. On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
MNMD opened at 2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is 5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is 9.25. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of 2.52 and a 1 year high of 42.42.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNMD. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $3.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$60.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 59.80.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.
