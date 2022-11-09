Mogo (MOGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Mogo had a negative net margin of 164.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mogo Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Mogo has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mogo
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mogo by 349.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Mogo by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 8,726.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mogo
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mogo (MOGO)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.