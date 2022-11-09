Mogo (MOGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Mogo had a negative net margin of 164.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 million. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mogo Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Mogo has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mogo

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Mogo by 349.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Mogo by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mogo by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 8,726.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mogo during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

