Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $380.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MOH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.71.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $334.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.64 and its 200 day moving average is $316.85. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,316 shares of company stock worth $73,570,736 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

