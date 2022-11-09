Morgan Stanley Increases Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €197.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €185.00 ($185.00) to €197.00 ($197.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($175.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €171.00 ($171.00) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($140.00) to €133.70 ($133.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($180.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.53.
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
