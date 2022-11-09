Morgan Stanley Increases Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target to €197.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €185.00 ($185.00) to €197.00 ($197.00) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($175.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €171.00 ($171.00) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($140.00) to €133.70 ($133.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($180.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

